HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Former trauma patients at Memorial Regional Hospital reunited with the staff who helped save their lives to thank them and to share their amazing stories of survival.

7News cameras on Thursday captured Megan Bishop as she hugged doctors and first responders during Trauma Survivor Day at the hospital, located at 3501 Johnson St. in Hollywood.

Bishop lost Taylor, her 4-year-old son, back in 2021 when a plane crashed onto her car in Pembroke Pines.

“He was amazing. Every day I just try to make her proud, and he was just – I tell everyone he was wise beyond his years. He had so much love,” she said.

Bishop was just one of several trauma victims who expressed their gratitude toward the people for their crucial lifesaving actions.

Among the former patients was Jamal Hall.

“I just want to start off by saying to everyone who played a part in my survival, thank you,” he said,

Hall survived a plane crash back in August. Two others who were inside the aircraft did not survive.

“We have Elisa Diener coming in from Davie with a motorcycle crash from last year,” said a speaker at the event.

“It just has been a really long journey, and I just want to thank all the doctors and staff and everybody,” said Diener.

The survivors who attended this reunion said they’re just grateful to be alive — survivors like Megan Hobson.

“Our car was riddled with bullets from an AK-47 rifle. I was in the back seat of that car, along with a 2-year-old,” she said. “I really thought my life was over that night.”

Hobson, along with the others, was given a medal to remember how far they’ve come.

“People think that trauma heals, but we deal with our trauma story every day, so to have this, where we can come together and share our stories and talk about the things that we’ve been through, it’s really beautiful, and I love coming here and meeting with other survivors and hearing their stories, too,” said Bishop.

Dr. Dean Hertzler, a pediatric neurosurgeon, was also recognized after he helped save a life last Memorial Day. He was on the Hollywood Broadwalk with his family when bullets went flying.

“There’s a guy laying in the sand, shot in the leg with blood coming out, so we got the leather belt, cinched it tight enough around his leg that it stopped the bleeding from the bullet wound and gave him time to get to the hospital to get fixed,” he said.

Because many of these people lived through so much trauma, they have a message for others.

“Love the people in your life and always make sure that you let them know that you love them,” said Bishop as she fought back tears, “and if you’re a parent, really cherish the moments that you get with your kids.”

Doctors who spoke with 7News expressed just how moving Trauma Survivor Day is for them as well. They see many of these patients at their worst, so they said it’s wonderful to see them thriving years later when they come back to say hello..

