SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Sunrise police officer who is facing child pornography charges, is under investigation again after several people claimed they saw him at a party, where children were also in attendance.

Among the rules put in place for the former Sunrise police officer, Carl Haller, he was to have no contact with minors and no internet.

Haller paid a bond and had nothing to say as he left the Broward County Jail back in late February.

The 39-year-old SWAT team member was accused of viewing child sexual conduct, compiling child pornography on a computer, and tampering with evidence.

Haller was terminated by Sunrise Police last Thursday, but on Friday, he was seen at a Fraternal Rrder of Police event to benefit a Sunrise officer who is facing a health crisis.

Haller apparently showed up. A picture of Haller was confirmed by three Sunrise city officials.

The event was held at a pizza restaurant owned by Commissioner Joseph Scutto and was advertised as an all-ages event.

There was a DJ, music, raffles, carnival games and dunk tank. Children 12 and under got in for free.

Pictures posted online showed some children that were in attendance.

Now, an investigation is underway to see if the conditions of Haller’s bond regarding no contact with minors were violated.

“We received an inquiry and we responded to it. We are working In conjunction with Broward state attorney’s office,” said Sunrise Police Sergeant Luis Fernandez. “It’s hard to gauge the attendance of the crowd, especially when open to the public. I couldn’t comment on his judgment or lack thereof. I couldn’t comment on it.”

There is no indication that Haller interacted with any children as the investigation continues.

7News reached out to his attorney but did not hear back as of Tuesday night.

