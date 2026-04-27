OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former substitute teacher in Broward County has learned a lesson in the law after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Marsel Smith is out on bond following his arrest on Friday. The 27-year-old faces charges of sexual assault and sexual battery on an underage victim.

Authorities said the incident happened at Northeast High School in Oakland Park.

Students heading to class Monday morning reacted to Smith’s arrest and the charges he is facing.

“It’s just horrible, especially at a school, with underage [students],” said a student. “And I did hear about it, like earlier, I heard that a teacher, or a substitute, was like evacuated from a classroom, ’cause they found out.”

In a message sent to parents, the schools principal, Anthony Valachovic, said, “We are deeply disturbed by the allegations and are working closely with the Broward Sheriff’s Office regarding this matter.”

School officials said Smith was not a Broward Schools employee but worked as a substitute through Kelly Education, a third party company that hires substitute teachers.

One parent was dusturbed about the alleged incident and told 7News something must be done to better vet these substitute teachers.

“You’re gonna bring somebody else to a school where there’s kids, investigate,” she said. “These are adults; these kids are little kids, and I think there needs to be a better way of investigating whoever is taking care of our kids, honestly.”

Smith was given a $30,000 bond and awaits more time in court. School officials said he is no longer permitted to work as a substitute teacher within Broward County Public Schools.

A spokesperson for Kelly Education didn’t immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment. The company’s website states their substitute teachers do not need any prior teaching experience, but they go through a background check before they are hired.

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