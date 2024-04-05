FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Fort Lauderdale high school teacher, accused of crossing the line with a teen appeared before a judge.

Andrew Fierle, 44, was charged with three counts of soliciting a romantic relationship with a minor while in a position of authority.

Fierle made his court appearance Friday morning after turning himself in to the Broward County Jail the previous night.

According to police, Fierle was having a relationship with a student while teaching at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which began in 2021. The victim, police said, was 17 years old.

Fierle was a math teacher at the high school and would tutor the victim after school at his home in Sunrise.

During his court appearance, the judge ordered Fierle to not have contact with any minor and he could not return to any school campus. His bond was also set to $75,000 and he will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor once he pays his bond.

The Archdiocese of Miami released the following statement:

Mr. Andrew Fierle was terminated as a teacher from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School on June 24, 2021 due to a complaint from a female student’s parents regarding violations of the school’s and Archdiocese of Miami’s Safe Environment policies. The parents of the student alleged their daughter was being tutored at Mr. Fierle’s home after school hours. Mr. Fierle’s actions were immediately reported to the State Department of Education and the Department of Children and Family Services, and the parents were encouraged to report to law enforcement.

Fierle has since paid his bond and remains at Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.

