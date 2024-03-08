POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former high school cheerleading coach was arrested and charged with grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

According to investigators, 52-year-old Melody Johnson’s cheerleading team at MacArthur High in Pompano Beach gave her money during the 2022 and 2023 school year to buy uniforms, but they were never delivered.

She’s accused of defrauding 21 victims of nearly $20,000.

