FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges.

On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus, as Castro entered her plea.

“I’ll sentence you on counts one through three, withhold of adjudication,” said Judge Kenneth Gottlieb.

Her lawyer, meanwhile, did try to have the case dismissed.

“They cannot, under any circumstance — by any of their witnesses — show that this woman, the defendant, was in possession of a firearm or a weapon, on school grounds,” said attorney Rhea Grossman.

The motion to dismiss the case was denied by Gottlieb.

In June, a school resource officer found two loaded guns on the campus of the school.

According to deputies, the weapons were found in an unattended bag.

School officials said in a message to parents over the summer that the bag was mistakenly taken from Castro’s car into the school.

“Telling the kids not to bring those types of things onto campus, so she should be the model,” said Jincy Mathews, a parent.

This case and others has led to the Broward Sheriff’s Captain to be demoted and reassigned.

Former Parkland District Chief Craig Calavetta was accused of covering up this incident.

An internal investigation reveals that Calavetta told deputies to delay retrieving video at Somerset and even told detectives to “keep this quiet.”

The former principal does have a concealed weapons license and faced three misdemeanor charges, including culpable negligence.

Over the summer, Castro was removed as principal and reassigned to a different position.

Castro will serve three months probation, surrender her guns and attend a firearms safety course.

It remains unclear if she is still employed with Somerset Parkland Academy.

