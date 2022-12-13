FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal was accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy.

On Tuesday, her trial continued as a jury was selected to determine whether she should face charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus.

“I cannot, under any circumstance — by any of their witnesses — show that this woman, the defendant, was in possession of a firearm or weapon, on school grounds,” said attorney Rhea Grossman.

A motion to dismiss the case was denied by Judge Kenneth Gottlieb; with that came the selection of a jury in the criminal case against Geyler Herrera Castro.

In June, a school resource officer found two loaded guns on the campus of the school.

According to deputies, the weapons were in an unattended bag.

School officials said in a message to parents over the summer that the bag was mistakenly taken from Castro’s car into the school.

The former principal does have a concealed weapons license and would be facing three misdemeanor charges, including culpable negligence.

Over the summer, Castro was removed as principal and reassigned to a different position.

It remains unclear if she is still employed with Somerset Parkland Academy.

