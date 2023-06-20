FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security specialist took the stand in the trial of former school resource officer Scot Peterson on Tuesday. Peterson is charged with child neglect for his inactions on the day of the Parkland school shooting.

As the trial reaches its third week, Kelvin Greenleaf, a former security specialist that was part of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s security team on Feb. 14, 2018, answered the lawyer’s questions as jurors listened and watched.

Greenleaf was asked if he knew the gunshots were coming from inside the building. Then he was asked how he could distinguish the sound.

“Yes, [I knew where the shots were coming from] just from the sound of it,” he said. “It was like a ‘boom’ sound.”

Peterson, accompanied by his defense attorneys, asserts that it was challenging to ascertain the source of the gunfire amidst the chaotic situation.

Greenleaf continued to answer the attorney’s questions and said he heard about four to five shots coming from the 1200 building.

Prosecutors have dedicated much of the initial phase of the trial to presenting evidence aiming to establish that Peterson deviated from his training when he remained outside for nearly 40 minutes and waited as Nikolas Cruz unleashed gunfire inside one of the school buildings.

The trial has placed Peterson in a precarious position, facing a total of 11 charges, seven of which are felonies.

If convicted on any of the felony charges, Peterson could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison per charge.

As the trial progresses, the courtroom remains the stage for the examination of testimonies as the prosecution seeks to establish Peterson’s alleged negligence during the tragic incident at the Parkland school.

