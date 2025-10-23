CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Parent Teacher Organization treasurer at Imagine Charter School in Coral Springs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the group’s bank account and using the funds for personal expenses, according to police.

Coral Springs Police said 51-year-old Rebecca Sanon, who served as PTO treasurer from August 2020 through mid-2024, was arrested after investigators determined she misappropriated more than $44,000 between 2021 and 2024.

An affidavit states the missing money was discovered in July 2024, when other PTO board members noticed discrepancies while preparing for a school event. Members had their suspicions that the treasurer had something to do with it.

According to the affidavit, “The fraudulent transactions include: ATM withdrawals, debit card purchases (Walmart, Publix, Uber, FPL, and Sam’s Club, restaurants, etc), and Zelle transactions.”

Sanon appeared before a judge Tuesday, where her bond was set at $20,000. The judge found probable cause and ordered no contact with victims.

When 7News visited her home Wednesday to seek comment, Sanon declined to speak.

Parents of students at the school said they were stunned by the allegations.

“This is very, very sad to hear something like that,” one parent said.

Another parent added they were “irate” because the stolen money was meant to support the school community.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The charter school declined to provide a comment to 7News.

