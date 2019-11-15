Former police officer found murdered in Sunrise home

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police need help investigating the murder of a former police officer who was found deceased in his own home.

Investigators said 51-year-old Johnny Ridgeway was found dead in his residence near Northwest 12th Court and 58th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said he was shot multiple times.

Please contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477 if you have any information regarding this case. All callers can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/ED0eLvpnX5 — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) November 14, 2019

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator, you’re urged to call the Sunrise Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.