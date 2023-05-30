PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Former mayor Lynn Stoner turned herself into a Broward jail Tuesday morning.

The former mayor of Plantation will plead not guilty to charges of official misconduct and falsifying a record.

Authorities said Stoner had a medical emergency during the booking process and was taken to the hospital.

The booking process will continue once the 70-year-old returns from the hospital.

