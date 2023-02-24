HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The former administrator of a nursing home where 12 elderly residents died after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017, has been acquitted.

On Friday afternoon, the judge granted the defense’s motion for the acquittal of Jorge Carballo, who had been on trial for aggravated manslaughter in the case.

