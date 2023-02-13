FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial is set to continue on Monday for a former nursing home administrator who is charged with nine accounts of aggravated manslaughter.

In total, 12 elderly residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Three cases, however, have been dropped.

Prosecutors said Jorge Carballo failed to evacuate patients.

The defense argues FPL never returned their calls.

