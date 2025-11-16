FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health Medical Center held a sweet reunion for former neonatal intensive care unit patients and their parents.

The hospital’s NICU unit honored National Prematurity Awareness Month by bringing together several families the medical staff helped with their preemies.

Some of the children in attendance are now older and their parents were able to reconnect with the doctors and nurses who helped deliver the babies.

7News cameras captured everyone enjoying food, games and much more.

“My goal here is to have everyone meet each other and create a community of NICU parents so that they can lean on each other as they raise their kids,” said Eva Taylor, NICU Family Support Coordinator.

The event serving as an inspiration for other families navigating similar challenges.

