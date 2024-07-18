DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Hurricane supplying students with everything they need for the upcoming school year.

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano partnered with his alma mater, Western High School in Davie, to host a back-to-school event.

He helped hand out backpacks filled with supplies to 400 kids to make sure they were prepared and ready for classes.

It’s his fourth backpack event and he said making children happy is important to him.

“It fills my heart. I got three kids of my own and smiling kids, it does something to you,” said Feliciano. “When you have your own kids, it changes you and to be able to put a smile on a kid’s face, it’s priceless.”

Students also received bags with nutritious foods to help them learn about healthy snacking.

