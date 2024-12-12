MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar Police officer who is facing child sexual abuse charges bonded out of jail.

George Richardson, 37, was charged with lewd and lascivious written communication and use of a child in a sexual act and harmful communication with a minor.

7News cameras captured Richardson leaving the jail house in West Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

He worked for the Miramar Police Department for three years.

The department’s chief said released the following statement: ‘

“when an individual sworn to uphold the law finds himself accused of violating that sacred oath, it not only undermines their personal integrity but also casts a shadow over the entire profession.”

Richardson was relieved of duty yesterday.

