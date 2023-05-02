FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida officer has been arrested and faces disturbing charges.

Joshua Bogwandas, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman he lives with and choking her.

He appeared in bond court, Tuesday.

According to police, Bogwandas was arrested Monday after refusing to let the woman leave the home and then putting his hand on her neck and covering her nose.

7News learned that Bogwandas is a father with two children. If he is released from jail, he will have to live with his mother in Miami.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss released a statement that reads as follows, “This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without favor. We encourage all victims of domestic violence to come forward without fear, knowing that we take these matters seriously.”

Bogwandas has been relieved of duty without pay and is being held in jail without bond.

