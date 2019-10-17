Former Miccosukee cop found guilty of forcing teens to strip naked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miccosukee police officer accused of forcing two teens to strip naked during a traffic stop in 2016 has been found guilty on all counts.

The jury reached the verdict Thursday, finding Michael Martinez guilty on two counts of extortion and two counts of unlawful compensation.

According to authorities, Martinez stopped Kyle Shoulta and Remy Riley near mile marker 48 of Alligator Alley, near the tribe’s reservation, on Aug. 5, 2016.

Shoulta, now an adult, said on the witness stand Martinez gave him the option of stripping naked or going to jail after marijuana and alcohol were found in the car.

“I was given a choice of go to jail or run, so I took the choice to run naked,” Shoulta said.

Martinez was fired about a year after the incident and arrested for extortion in 2018.

It was believed that Martinez would speak in his defense in court Wednesday, but he decided against it at the last minute.

He faces up to five years in prison.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.