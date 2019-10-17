Former Miccosukee cop accused of forcing teens to strip naked opts out of testifying

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miccosukee police officer on trial and facing extortion charges for allegedly forcing teenagers to strip naked has decided not to testify in his own defense.

Authorities said Michael Martinez pulled over Kyle Shoulta and Remy Riley near mile marker 48 of Alligator Alley, located in the tribe’s reservation, on Aug. 5, 2016.

Marijuana and alcohol was found inside their car at the time, police said.