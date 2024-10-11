MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade corrections officer has been arrested on charges of exploiting her elderly, disabled neighbor and committing organized fraud involving the transfer of his property, authorities said.

Carmelia Newbold, 51, faces two felony counts, including exploitation of the elderly and organized fraud, following an investigation by the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

According to Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar and Sheriff Gregory Tony, Newbold is accused of using a fraudulent power of attorney (POA) to take control of her neighbor Thomas Edward Chiappetta’s assets after his caregiver, his sister, passed away in 2020.

Prosecutors said Chiappetta, who was mentally and physically disabled, lacked the capacity to sign the POA, which was found to be invalid.

Newbold allegedly used the POA to open a probate case in Broward County Circuit Court, making herself the personal representative of the estate of Chiappetta’s sister.

Authorities said she accessed the proceeds from the sister’s life insurance policy and deposited the money into a joint account shared with Chiappetta. She also reportedly received his monthly Social Security benefits and was named his life insurance policy beneficiary.

The investigation revealed that Newbold transferred ownership of Chiappetta’s Miramar home, valued at nearly $500,000, to herself through a fraudulent quitclaim deed, according to authorities.

She then moved Chiappetta to a long-term care facility, where he later died.

Newbold was arrested on Thursday and transported to the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.