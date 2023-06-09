FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More former Marjory Stoneman Douglas students took the stand to testify in the trial of a former school resource officer who is accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 school shooting.

Scot Peterson’s trial entered its third day, Friday.

The former deputy is being charged with not confronting the gunman at the school.

Peterson took cover outside the 1200 building where the massacre occurred. He remained there for 45 minutes.

On Friday, jurors heard from survivors who hid in classrooms as they waited for help.

“Really scared and kind of wondering when help was going to arrive,” Arman Borghei said.

“How long where you in that classroom,” said an attorney.

“Felt like forever, maybe like an hour and a half, close to two hours,” Borghei said.

On Thursday, jurors heard from Anthony Burges, who was 15 years old at the time. He was shot five times.

He called his family from the hallway floor to say goodbye.

“Why did you call your dad?” said an attorney.

“My final saying goodbye to him,” Burges said.

“Did you think you were going to die?” the attorney said.

“Yes,” replied Burges.

Peterson faces a total of 11 charges. Seven of those charges include felony child neglect.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

