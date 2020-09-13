Former Marine holds toy drive for kids whose birthdays were cancelled due to COVID-19

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s toy time for kids who may have had their birthday celebrations ruined by COVID-19.

Operation: Birthday Drive-Thru taking place in Coral Springs.

A former Marine put on the toy drive to make sure each child who had their celebration canceled by the pandemic got a present and a cupcake.

Elmo and Peppa the Pig were also part of the fun by handing out the goodies.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.