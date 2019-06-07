Former M-DCPS Board member accused of firing at Pembroke Pines officers makes first court appearance

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member accused of opening fire on a couple in a parking dispute and also firing at cops in Pembroke Pines made his first court appearance.

Solomon Stinson, 81, was moved from the hospital to the Broward County Jail on Thursday night.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing police after, police said, he got into an altercation in the parking lot next to the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 multiplex, Sunday.

Police said Stinson shot into a car and took off. When officers went after him, officials said, he shot at them during the chase.

He eventually crashed and was taken into custody.

On Friday, Stinson appeared before a judge at a hearing.

He remains behind bars without bond.

