LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Lauderdale-By-The-Sea commissioner, ex-fire chief and former volunteer Santa Claus was arrested and charged with downloading child pornography.

BSO detectives began their investigation in late April after they discovered a computer user downloading explicit material involving minors. Over 210 files containing images and videos of child pornography were found.

As the investigation continued, the detectives honed in on James Silverstone, 62, as a potential suspect.

In May, following a search warrant for Silverstone’s residence, BSO detectives executed a search and seized numerous electronic devices. Subsequently, an extensive examination of these devices revealed hundreds more incriminating videos and photos depicting child pornography. Some of the material involved infants engaged in sexual acts.

On Thursday, Silverstone voluntarily surrendered himself to BSO detectives, prepared to face 10 charges of transmitting child pornography using electronic devices.

Detectives said Silverstone had previously volunteered as a Santa Claus in the Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.