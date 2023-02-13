FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial is set to continue on Monday for a former nursing home administrator who is charged with nine accounts of aggravated manslaughter.

In total, 12 elderly residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Three cases, however, have been dropped.

Prosecutors said Jorge Carballo failed to evacuate patients.

The defense argues FPL never returned their calls.

On Tuesday, different paramedics and first responders described the conditions they walked into at the Hollywood Hills nursing home back in 2017.

Nurses testified on Wednesday and said they were working on the day that portable air conditioners were brought in to offer relief but did not blow out cold air.

Friday was the latest trial day where prosecutors said Carballo failed to give adequate direction to his staff when the facility lost power due to the hurricane.

