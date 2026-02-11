PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A former high school football coach was arrested after disturbing allegations.
Colby Erskin faced a South Florida judge Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Orlando.
He was charged with soliciting a minor and sending harmful materials to a minor.
Police said Erskin sent nude photos to a South Plantation High student, where he used to work.
He took a job at another school near Orlando, but has since been fired.
