PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A former high school football coach was arrested after disturbing allegations.

Colby Erskin faced a South Florida judge Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Orlando.

He was charged with soliciting a minor and sending harmful materials to a minor.

Police said Erskin sent nude photos to a South Plantation High student, where he used to work.

He took a job at another school near Orlando, but has since been fired.

