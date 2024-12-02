HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the victims of a deadly shooting outside an event venue in Hollywood was identified as a former South Florida football player. The shooting also claimed the life of another person and sent two others to the hospital.

The victim, 44-year-old Octavius Jackson, previously played football at Miami Carol City High and Florida State University.

In 1998, the Sun Sentinel named Jackson as a top four recruit playing for FSU.

According to Hollywood Police, on Sunday morning, units responded to the scene of the incident along the 2900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near the corner with Jaycee Boulevard.

Detectives said the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. near Jaycee Hall, where the venue was being used for a family celebration.

“It wasn’t a crazy party going on; it was just – they’d just had it set up like a baby shower, so I don’t understand why somebody would have gotten involved in a shooting,” said Debra Gronvold, the manager of Jaycee Hall. “Not only was it her baby celebration but it was also their 10th wedding anniversary, so I let them go a little bit longer. Every room we have, the times are different.”

Investigators said the shooting happened in a grassy area next to the parking lot of the event venue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One of those people did pass away from their injuries on scene,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

Paramedics rushed the other three victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the second victim later died.

Gronvold said that it didn’t appear that the guests were injured.

“We don’t know anything that happened outside and at this point, when I talked to the client last, she said that she didn’t know who,” she said.

The identities of the other person who died and the two others who were transported to the hospital have not been released.

“Please everybody, love your neighbor, stop with the violence,” Gronvold said.

Detectives are still looking for the subject responsible.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding this investigation or the subject’s whereabouts to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP), 954-967-4567, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

