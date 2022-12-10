FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense has rested in the case of a police officer accused of crossing the line during a Black Lives Matter protest in Fort Lauderdale.
Former Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence did not testify on his own behalf on Friday.
Pohorence is accused of pushing a woman during the May 31, 2020 demonstration.
Video shows protester Jada Servance kneeling on the ground with her hands up when she is shoved.
Pohorence faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
The trial is set to resume on Monday.
