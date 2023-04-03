MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Police officer with decades of experience has been named Miramar’s newest police chief.

The city made the announcement official Monday in a press release.

Moss, recently the captain for Florida International University Police, served Miami Police in 1984 before retiring as a major in 2016.

That same year, Moss came out of retirement and was named the chief of police in Ferguson, Missouri. He resigned two years later and returned to South Florida in 2019.

A swearing-in ceremony for Moss is scheduled for April 13 at Miramar City Hall.

