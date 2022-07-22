FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Florida Highway Patrol captain facing federal child pornography charges appeared before a judge.

On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys argued whether or not 45-year-old Christopher Chappell was a flight risk.

Chappell’s mother was also with him during his court appearance. She declined to comment on her son’s charges.

Chappell was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, the former FHP captain was captured speaking with reporters and heading into the storm during Hurricane Michael.

“We’re a little bit nervous about how long we’re going to be deployed for, how bad the storm is going to be,” he said.

At the time, Chappell was moving up through the ranks with FHP. Now he is charged with access with intent to view pornography, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment, he used chat names such as “Fujikura76” and “Santa Claus.”

The indictment also said that it involved a prepubescent minor, under the age of 12.

By Thursday, FHP had already fired Chappell.

Prosecutors in federal court said Chappell would use the Telegram app on his cellphone in order to communicate with minors. They also argued that the former captain, originally from Bradenton, Florida, is a flight risk because his boyfriend or partner is a wealthy man and has homes all over the country.

They also argued that Chappell also owns a boat, and his training as a law enforcement officer gives him insight on how to flee successfully.

His defense attorney claimed they’ve turned over his passport, and that he does not intend to flee.

Chappell was granted a $300,000 bond and will have to wear a ankle monitor along with being subjected to a curfew.

He cannot have any contact with any minors nor have a cellphone or computer that has internet access.

Chappell has since posted bond and is expected to be released on bond sometime on Friday night.

He has pleaded not guilty.

