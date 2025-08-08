FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Dolphins star Jarvis Landry was back in town, and partnered up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County to give back to the kids.

More than 500 kids or “Littles” as they call them, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County received brand-new sneakers, in preparation for the new school year.

This all happened at the organization’s annual Lace Up for Learning picnic and field day, taking place at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The kids were treated to a special guest appearance by former Miami Dolphins star, Jarvis Landry.

Landry’s foundation, The Impact Group Project, helped support the sneaker giveaway and sponsored the hydration station.

Landry took the time to greet families, pose for photos, and helped hand out the new sneakers, putting smiles on many faces.

“Starting school with a new pair of shoes will do wonders for a child’s self-esteem,” said Landry. “I’m proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County and help these kids start the school year on the right foot, literally.”

“Littles” and their families were also able to enjoy field games, music, barbeque, and complimentary haircuts and hair braiding through out the event.

And with the support of the BBX Capital Foundation, over 300 students also received fully stocked school supply kits.

“Lace Up for Learning is more than just about the sneakers,” said Malena Mendez, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “It’s about ensuring every child starts the school year feeling confident, prepared and supported because that’s when real success begins.”

