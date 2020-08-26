Former Davie Police chief cleared of harassment accusations

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida police chief has been cleared of harassment after some serious accusations.

Former Davie Police chief Dale Engle has been cleared of wrongdoing after an outside investigation.

Engle came under fire back in April after he allegedly berated officers who voiced their concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Engle was also accused of claiming a deputy, who died from COVID-19, contracted the disease while attending large LGBTQ gatherings.

He has since apologized for those remarks.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.