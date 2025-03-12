WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A former member of Cuban intelligence was arrested Wednesday in West Park by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

The man is accused of fraudulently obtaining his Legal Permanent Resident status, a violation of U.S. immigration law.

HSI officials said that the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend individuals posing a threat to national security.

Authorities did not release the individual’s name.

