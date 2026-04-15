POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The former mayor of Coral Springs is in mourning after a wrong-way crash took the life of his son.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, Vincent Boccard and his wife, Terry, spoke about the heartbreak of losing their child.

“I must say, the hardest thing in my life that I’ve ever done was to have to tell my wife that her son was taken,” said Vincent Boccard, “Hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Family members of victim Nicholas Addis said that he was a devoted father.

“When he had [his son], his life had completely changed. It was about them, and where he was going, what he was providing for experiences with his son, it’s all he talked about, it’s all he talked about,” said Terry, Addis’ mother.

“His son grounded him, and he came to realize how we raised them and how important family is,” said Vincent. “‘God works in mysterious ways’, they say, and there’s got to be reason for this.”

Loved ones said Addis was about to set up a home base with his 2-year-old son and his girlfriend after moving back to his hometown of Coral Springs.

However, Addis was killed Saturday while driving on West Sample Road when a car was driving the wrong way on the overpass and fatally struck him.

Addis was delivering UberEats and was headed home, loved ones said.

“It’s always the same cliche, never thought it would happen to me or us, but here we are,” said Vincent.

The driver who crashed into the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Addis grew up in Coral Springs, steeped in his family’s community service, including a breast cancer charity named after his aunt, Lisa.

Addis’ parents said they are still in shock over the loss of their beloved son.

“Why, why did this have to happen? I feel like he’s going to walk through the door still,” said Terry. “I mean, we went to the funeral home to make arrangements, and I just said ‘Why am I here?'”

The reason still eludes them, and they hope for an answer that will eventually come.

Coral Springs officials mourned his loss and shared their support.

“May they stay strong during this challenging time and know this commission and our our city, staff, and this community has their back,” said Coral Springs Commissioner Shawn Cerra.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the other driver remains in the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

To donate to the Lisa Boccard Breast Cancer Fund, click here.

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