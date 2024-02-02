FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was charged with COVID-19 relief fraud.

According to deputies, 41 year-old Ernest Bernard Gonder Jr. submitted false and fraudulent PPP loans that misrepresenting two companies average monthly payrolls and number of employees back in 2021.

He’s charged with wire fraud for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $167,000 in loans.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

