FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial of a former BSO Deputy continues as Jorge Sobrino took the stand to defend his decision to punch an inmate who had been handcuffed to a hospital bed, Thursday.

The trial began with opening statements from both the state prosecutor and Sobrino’s defense attorney, Wednesday.

The incident happened in 2019 at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach after he arrested David O’Connell.

O’Connell was accused of attacking a security guard the same day he got assaulted by Sobrino.

Sobrino testified about his actions that led to the incident.

“My intention was to lift his legs up, grab his arm, handcuff it to the bed and, again, walk away,” said Sobrino on the stand. “As I lifted his legs up, um, his left arm, his free arm, began to come up towards me.”

The jury will begin deliberations Friday.

Sobrino is charged with battery and, if convicted, faces up to one year in prison.

