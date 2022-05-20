FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury found former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Jorge Sobrino not guilty of battery in his decision to punch an inmate who had been handcuffed to a hospital bed back in 2019.

Deliberations lasted just a few hours.

The incident happened in 2019 at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach after Sobrino arrested David O’Connell.

O’Connell was accused of attacking a security guard the same day he was struck by Sobrino.

Sobrino took the stand Friday and testified about his actions leading up to the incident.

“My intention was to lift his legs up, grab his arm, handcuff it to the bed and, again, walk away,” said Sobrino on the stand. “As I lifted his legs up, um, his left arm, his free arm, began to come up towards me.”

