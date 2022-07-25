FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida jury has reached a not guilty verdict in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Officer deputy Christopher Krickovich.

The decision came Monday afternoon after attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments and handed the case to the jury.

Krickovich was charged with misdemeanor battery for the 2019 arrest of high school student Delucca Rolle, which was caught on multiple cameras, including deputies’ body cameras.

After the verdict was read, there was a brief and heated confrontation outside the courtroom between retired BSO Capt. Neil Glassman and prosecutor Chris Killoren.

“I have 10 times the courage that you’ll ever have,” said Glassman to Killoren.

“Apparently captains like to get in my face and try to intimidate prosecutors,” said Killoren. “They should know nobody is above the law and that we will continue to prosecute these cases to the fullest of our abilities.”

“This was a political prosecution, and justice was served,” said Glassman.

The defense had built their case based on the fight seen on video and the escalating violence.

The incident drew national concern when Krickovich and BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra were shown in the video trying to bring Rolle down to the ground.

LaCerra was also seen pepper-spraying Rolle, and Krickovich was seen slamming the teen’s head against the ground several times.

LaCerra and other BSO deputies testified during the trial. They spoke about their experience responding to the shopping center.

LaCerra was originally charged with battery but had his case dismissed after a Florida appeals court ruled he was standing his ground and acting in self-defense.

That same appeals court, however, rejected Krickovich’s “stand your ground” defense, saying his actions went beyond what was necessary to subdue Rolle.

Krickovich’s training sergeant also testified. He said the deputy did what he was trained to do.

“I think this was an intellectually honest verdict,” said defense attorney Jeremy Kroll. “Violence is never pretty, but that’s not what these cases are valuated on. They are valuated on, was there a threat that was articulable there? There was, and he acted appropriately.”

After an internal review, Krickovich was fired from the BSO, but his attorney told 7News the former deputy intends to get his job back.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.