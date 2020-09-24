Former BSO deputy Christopher Krickovich defends actions in Delucca Rolle’s rough arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy charged in the rough arrest of Delucca Role in Tamarac defended his actions during the takedown, arguing that he was not only doing their jobs but was also defending himself.

Former BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich testified on Thursday about the April 2019 incident that resulted in the arrest of the then 15-year-old teen in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

“It’s a very unsettling feeling, and you really have to take a deep breath and get out of that car,” he said.

Krickovich and BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, who are both being charged with battery, said they were simply defending themselves after a large group of teens had gathered at the shopping center.

“The scene blew up. It felt so dangerous and so chaotic,” said Krickovich.

The former deputy’s testimony comes one day after LaCerra made the same argument before a judge.

“It’s scary as hell, I’ll be honest with you, when you have that many people around you,” said LaCerra.

Cellphone video captured LaCerra pepper-spraying Rolle. Moments later, Krickovich was seen shoving the teen’s head into the ground.

LaCerra was reassigned, whereas Krickovich was fired.

Krickovich said Rolle was resisting, and he was trying to restrain the teen.

“Was there any point in this interaction with Mr. Rolle where your intent was to hit his head against the pavement of the parking lot?” a defense attorney asked Krickovich.

“No, of course not,” the former deputy replied.

Now, attorneys for Krickovich and LaCerra want their clients’ battery charges dropped, citing Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

“Was your intent at any point in this encounter to hurt Mr. Rolle or out of frustration or anger over the things you encountered that day or previously at the plaza?” an attorney asked.

“Absolutely not. My intent was to protect myself and my deputies on scene,” said Krickovich.

Attorneys for both men finished their arguments on Thursday. The judge could rule as early as Friday.

