FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy appeared in court, hours after being arrested and removed from his job.

Former Deputy Steven Esbitt is facing charges of alleged battery against his wife.

Detectives say the victim showed detectives a video of Nesbitt, in which he allegedly physically assaulted her and prevented her from escaping the room.

He has since bonded out of jail, but has been suspended without pay.

