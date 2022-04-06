FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a two-day trial, a verdict has been reached for a deputy who was fired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office for punching a handcuffed inmate.

Former BSO deputy Kevin Fanti shed tears of joy Wednesday after being found not guilty for a misdemeanor battery for an altercation caught on security camera back in July of 2019.

“Just because you’re a police officer, doesn’t mean you have to go home as a victim,” said defense attorney Jeremy James Kroll. “Everything that happened that day was all of Kyle Paul’s doing. It was Kyle Paul’s impetus, and that’s why it is reasonable self-defense in this case.”

Fanti was caught on film punching the then 19-year-old Kyle Paul at the Broward County jail. The inmate was handcuffed at the time of the confrontation.

“I know that the defense wants to say that this was an act of self-defense,” said prosecutor Jessalynn Rubio. “However, in this case, you can see, and we can all see for ourselves, that the defendant actually steps towards the victim to create the crime that occurred.”

The incident occurred in the receiving area of the jail. Paul had kicked a piece of paper towards the then deputy. Fanti then picked up the paper, charged at the teen and then began to punch him multiple times.

Paul attempted to avoid the strikes, although he was handcuffed.

“There was no reason for the defendant to pick up the paper, step towards the victim, shove the piece of paper in his face and then continually pummel him into the ground while handcuffed,” said Rubio.

After an hour, the jurors made a decision and did not agree. They said that Fanti did not commit misdemeanor battery, and he indeed was acting in self-defense.

When 7News asked Fanti what was next for him, he replied by saying it has been the longest three years of his life and that things are unclear if he would be getting his job back in the force, that he doesn’t know what he is going to do next and is just grateful for the jurors and the not guilty verdict.

