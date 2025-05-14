TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The former captain of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac Unit has been fired from the force.

According to BSO, former Capt. Jemeriah Cooper was terminated.

The report cited “failure to meet probationary standards” as the reason for his firing.

Cooper was in charge of the unit when Tamarac resident Mary Gingles, her father and a neighbor were shot and killed in a domestic incident in February.

He was among several BSO employees either demoted or placed on leave after the tragic incident occurred.

The accused killer is Mary’s estranged husband, Nathan Gingles.

An investigation revealed Mary frequently notified BSO about Nathan’s threats on her life, but he was never arrested or detained.

