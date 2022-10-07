PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office captain is accused of keeping secrets by downplaying crimes in his district, including an incident involving guns found at a school in Parkland that raised concerns.

On June 2, authorities said, two guns were brought onto the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy and left unsecured by the school’s principal, Geyler Castro.

According to an internal affairs report, BSO Capt. Craig Calavetta, Parkland’s district chief, told deputies to hold off on retrieving surveillance video and did not alert BSO’s Threat Management Unit, which is protocol.

Very few people knew about the incident, including parents.

“What the heck? What the heck, oh, my God,” said parent Jincy Matthews on June 3.

The report states Calavetta told detectives to keep it on the “down low” and “keep this quiet.”

The initial investigation was delayed even after other deputies believed a crime had been committed.

7News was tipped off on June 2, and WSVN assignment editor Sofia Alonso emailed BSO. This information is also included in the internal affairs report.

“It’s scary. You telling me? It’s scary,” said Matthews.

With the media attention and news reports, BSO’s Threat Management Unit was finally alerted.

The Office of the Inspector General also began investigating, along with BSO’s internal affairs. The probe led to other Calavetta cover-ups.

According the the report, Calavetta “attempted to downgrade a robbery to a theft because the suspect was a doctor who resided in Parkland.” Months later, he attempted to “downgrade a burglary” because he couldn’t “keep giving the city burglaries” and didn’t want to tell the city manager.

In both cases, deputies went against Calavetta and did not reclassify crimes.

In the end, according to a memo, Calavetta violated several policies and has been demoted to deputy serving in another area.

Castro, meanwhile, was charged with misdemeanors and was reassigned to another position at the school.

Calavetta began his career in Parkland in 1991 as a public service aide. In 1999, he began his road patrol with BSO. He is currently serving in West Broward, but as to what capacity remains unknown.

