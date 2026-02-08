PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida teacher and football coach has been arrested after being accused of sending explicit photos to a student.

39-year-old Colby Erskin was taken into custody in Orlando Thursday, on a warrant out of Broward County.

Yaniv Rosenberg, the father of the victim, spoke to 7News and said that his 15-year-old daughter was on the receiving end of the disturbing messages.

“And I just, I lost it,” said Rosenberg. “First he started by saying ‘Hey, let me help with with your homework’ to sexual stuff, then he started sending nudes and stuff like that.”

He said it all happened while Erskin taught his daughter math at South Plantation High School. His daughter told her parents about the photos she received.

Rosenberg said he knew Erskin, and considered him a friend.

“I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me, he’s my son’s football coach and he’s a buddy of mine,'” said Rosenberg

The arrest happened after Erskin left Broward County Schools, and accepted a head football coaching position at a school near Orlando.

The Lake County School District released a statement, reading, “Mr. Erskin is no longer employed with Lake County Schools. He was dismissed this week, while still in his probationary period with the district, after we learned of his arrest.”

Erskin is now charged with soliciting a minor, and transmitting harmful material.

“We all know there are monsters out there, you just don’t think they’re in your circle,” said Rosenberg.

7News has reached out to Broward County Public Schools to find out why Erskin left the district, but have not yet heard back.

