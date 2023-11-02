FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dr. Brenda Snipes, the former supervisor of elections for Broward County, has died at the age of 80, her family said.

Her family said she was both loving and energetic, serving as a major figure in the community for 55 years.

Snipes initially began her career in education back in 1964 after she moved from Alabama to South Florida with her husband.

She was a teacher at Blanche Ely High School and later principal of C. Robert Markham Elementary High School, both in Pompano Beach.

After she retired, Snipes was appointed supervisor of elections in 2003.

She left her job after 15 years, after she was held responsible for some election violations.

Snipes is survived by her husband, two daughters and two grandchildren.

As of Thursday afternoon, her cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.