(WSVN) - Defense attorneys for former Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie are raising case concerns.

Runcie has requested the perjury case against him be dropped.

A judge has suggested his lawyers offer a strong argument saying the indictment accusing the 59-year-old of perjury is too vague.

Runcie was arrested in April accused of lying to a grand jury.

He pleaded not guilty but agreed to resign as superintendent later this year.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.