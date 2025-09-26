FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward County Catholic School principal was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a payroll fraud scheme at her school.

Lori St. Thomas, 62, is being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from Saint Coleman Catholic School.

Administrators first notified police that St. Thomas was receiving unauthorized extra pay for nine years straight. She was employed at the school until June 2024.

St. Thomas has been charged with first-degree larceny and fraud. Her bond is set to $50,000.

