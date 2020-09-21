Former boxer knocks out COVID-19 after spending 2 months in hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former boxer was in the fight of his life against the coronavirus, but in the end, he won.

James Dorsey headed home from the hospital after winning the biggest title of all: survivor.

It’s the kind of fanfare you usually see for a boxer heading into the ring.

But for James Dorsey, it’s a very special celebration as he leaves Holy Cross Hospital, having defeated COVID-19.

“One second I’m walking down my sidewalk, next second they are waking me up three months later in the hospital, and I had no idea what happened,” Dorsey said.

You heard it right, the former two-time Golden Gloves winner didn’t know what hit him when he was knocked down by the virus last summer, a few weeks after his workout video was shot.

“I don’t know where I caught it, but it knocked me out. It was amazing,” Dorsey said.

He entered the hospital not knowing if he would live or die.

“The last thing he said to me when I was dropping him off at the emergency room was, ‘At least I’ll have super blood, so I’ll be able to save other people,’” Dorsey’s wife Lisa said.

His doctors said the 62-year-old had no idea just how close he came to doing exactly that.

“He was at the very brink, about as badly affected by this COVID virus as one can be,” Dr. Irving David said.

With his will to live and a determined crew of health care workers in his corner, together they delivered a one-two punch that knocked the virus out and got the fighter back on his feet.

“It certainly took a fighter in every sense of the word to make that happen,” David said.

Now he’s headed home with wife Lisa, both of them filled with gratitude to hospital staff.

They also offered this word of warning about just how vicious and indiscriminate the virus can be.

“If you’re healthy, wear a mask. You may be healthy, but others around you may not be as healthy,” Lisa said.

“This is real. Anyone can catch this. I was in great shape, no drugs, no drinking, no smoking, and I caught it,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey spent two months in the hospital fighting for his life. He’s now on the road to recovery.

