FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a former Broward County Public Schools employee for reportedly making false bomb threats and written threats to kill.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, along with Fort Lauderdale Police and Plantation Police, were behind the investigation that led to the arrest of Jayson Arlon Richardson.

Richardson, 42, was arrested on Dec. 21 on multiple charges after an extensive investigation revealed that he was making several bomb threats from public libraries. Detectives revealed that Richardson had previously worked as a teacher’s assistant for BCPS.

“You’re to remain 500 feet from any school in the state of Florida,” a judge told the suspect during a hearing on Thursday.

On Nov. 18, detectives from the BSO Real Time Crime Center received five bomb threats through the FortifyFL app, a mobile app that allows users to report suspicious activity, against schools in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Plantation.

Richardson emerged as a suspect, with evidence pointing to a public library computer in Delray Beach as the source of the threats.

As the investigation progressed, three additional shooting threats against schools were received through the FortifyFL app on Dec. 13. These threats were traced back to the Broward County Library branches in Davie and Cooper City, with Richardson identified as the suspect.

When authorities arrested him, investigators said, Richardson confessed to the crimes.

Even though the threats were false, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said each threat required a large response.

“They have to be worked seriously, because protecting life is the most important priority and mission,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

“He advised me that as a result of Mr. Richardson’s acts, the bomb squad had to be called out to Deerfield Elementary to do sweeps,” said a prosecutor at Thursday’s court hearing. “Resources were used to come out and check the other schools. At a minimum, this has caused a significant disruption to these schools and the lives of these young children.”

Prosecutors said they are glad nobody was hurt throughout the multiple incidents, but they also worry about what could’ve happened if Richardson had not been arrested.

“While these have just been threats, I am concerned about where this could go from here,” said the prosecutor.

Richardson’s bond was set at $1.6 million. As of Thursday evening, he remains in jail.

In a news release, BSO emphasized the seriousness of such threats, their thorough investigation and the potential for criminal charges. Additionally, they urged the community to report any suspicious activity by contacting BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357) or submitting a tip via the SaferWatch app. In emergencies, always call 911.

