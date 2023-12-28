FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sherrif’ss Office officials, along with Fort Lauderdale Police and Plantation Police, arrested a former Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) employee for reportedly making false bomb threats and written threats to kill.

Jayson Arlon Richardson, 42, was arrested on Dec. 21 on multiple charges after an extensive investigation revealed that he was making several bomb threats from public libraries. Detectives revealed that Richardson had previously worked as a teacher’s assistant for BCPS.

On Nov. 18, detectives from the BSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) received five bomb threats through the FortifyFL app, a mobile app that allows users to report suspicious activity, against schools in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Plantation.

Richardson emerged as a suspect, with evidence pointing to a public library computer in Delray Beach as the source of the threats.

As the investigation progressed, three additional shooting threats against schools were received through the FortifyFL app on Dec. 13. These threats were traced back to the Broward County Library in Davie and Cooper City, with Richardson identified as the suspect.

When authorities arrested him, Richardson confessed to the crimes.

On Thursday, Richardson faced a judge where his bond was set to $1.6 million. He remained in jail after his court hearing.

“He advised me that as a result of Mr. Richardson’s acts, the bomb squad had to be called out to Deerfield Elementary to do sweeps,” said a prosecutor at Thursday’s court hearing. “Resources were used to come out and check the other schools. At a minimum this has caused a significant disruption to these schools and the lives of these young children.”

In a news release, BSO emphasized the seriousness of such threats, their thorough investigation, and the potential for criminal charges. Additionally, they urged the comunity to report any suspicious activity by contacting the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357) or submitting a tip via the SaferWatch app. In emergencies, always call 911.

